Foley pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Foley now has seven saves this season, with three of them coming in his last four appearances as he's taken over as Detroit's primary closer, displacing Alex Lange. Foley has a strong 2.63 ERA overall, though his ERA in August sits at 4.32, in part due to allowing three earned runs in an outing on Wednesday. As long as the righty displays better command than Lange and avoids blowups, he should stick as the team's top option for saves.