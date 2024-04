Foley gave up two hits and didn't walk a batter during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Pirates. He did not record a strikeout.

The right-hander allowed multiple hits in an appearance for the first time this season but helped himself by inducing a groundball double play. Foley is racking up the stats early in the season with two wins and three saves through six scoreless appearances as he appears to be the favored option for the ninth inning.