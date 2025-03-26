The Tigers optioned Foley to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Foley allowed five runs over 7.1 innings during Grapefruit League play but also had a 10:0 K:BB. The 29-year-old led the Tigers with 28 saves last season and had seemed to be firmly in the picture to close heading into 2025, but Detroit will give him time in the minors first to sharpen up. Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest are among the candidates to see save chances for the Tigers in what looks like a murky situation for fantasy.