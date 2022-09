Foley allowed three runs on five hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out one.

Foley entered the game with Baltimore up 5-1 in the eighth, and the Tigers decided to let the righty ride despite his struggles. He's now allowed runs in his last two appearances and has an 11.37 ERA this month across 6.1 innings. Foley's season ERA is still a respectable 3.65, though he's been trending in the wrong direction lately.