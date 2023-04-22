Foley (0-1) allowed a run on two hits while not retiring a batter to take the loss Friday against the Orioles.

Foley worked the bottom of the ninth inning in a 1-1 game and promptly allowed singles to Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander. With runners on first and third, an Adam Frazier fielder's choice grounder ended the game. Foley has still been solid this year with a 2.25 ERA and a save across nine appearances, though the struggling Detroit offense generally makes the margin of error fairly slim for the pitching staff.