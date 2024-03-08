Foley tossed a scoreless inning Thursday in Grapefruit League action against the Blue Jays and now has a 10.13 ERA this spring.

Foley has allowed three runs across 2.2 innings this spring, so it's a very small sample size. The righty was effective for the Tigers last season, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 69 innings, and he should be able to shake off this relatively slow start. Foley figures to slot in as a setup option ahead of Alex Lange, though he could see save opportunities if Lange struggles with command like he did in 2023.