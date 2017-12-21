Krizan agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Detroit on Thursday.

Krizan has spent 159 games with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate over the past three years, and for the second straight season, he will receive an invite to spring training and another one-year minor-league deal. The 28-year-old slashed .264/.334/.377 with four home runs and 37 RBI for Triple-A Toledo in 2017, but hasn't recorded any time in the majors over his career. It's possible that he gets a look at some point this summer after gradually moving up through the minor-league ranks -- including earning a nod on the Eastern League's midseason All-Star team in 2016 -- but at this point, he will likely continue to hang around Toledo as additional outfield depth in case the injury bug hits the major-league club.