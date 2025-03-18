With Trey Sweeney possibly in line to win the starting shortstop job to begin the regular season, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Baez may have to settle for a bench role.

Sweeney hasn't been optioned to Triple-A yet, and if the 24-year-old sticks in the majors, the Tigers likely won't want him riding the pine instead of developing in the minors. That could push Baez into a reserve role, at least to start the season. The veteran has also been seeing time at third base this spring, which is perhaps a sign that he will see playing time there while Sweeney covers short. Baez struggled the past few years and his fantasy outlook isn't looking great heading into 2025, though he does have a chance to resurrect some value as a utility player.