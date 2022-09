Baez went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Baez fell a homer shy of the cycle Friday while stealing his ninth base of the year. Despite a mostly down year from the veteran infielder, he's now gone 19-for-53 (.358) with six extra-base hits in 14 games this month. Still, he's slashing just .238/.280/.386 with 54 runs scored through 128 games this season.