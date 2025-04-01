Baez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 9-6 win versus the Mariners.
Baez drew his first start at the hot corner since 2019 with the Cubs and made the most of his opportunity, producing his first three-hit game since May 18, 2024. The veteran infielder had a rough Grapefruit League, slashing .184/.279/.368 with a 4:9 BB:K across 43 plate appearances, so he will have to continue hitting like this performance to stay in the lineup.
