Baez went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Baez has gone just 10-for-51 so far this month, though he has managed four doubles and two home runs. That's kept the shortstop's fantasy value afloat, but fantasy managers would certainly like to see more consistent contact. Baez is batting ,214 for the season, down from .265 last year with the Cubs and Mets.