Baez revealed Friday that he's dealt with nagging back and core issues over the last two seasons, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez altered his offseason training routine in order to strengthen those areas and said he's now feeling much better. Perhaps the injury problems can at least partly explain Baez's dreadful .230/.273/.361 batting line during his two years in Detroit, but it's a situation where fantasy managers need to see tangible improvement from the 31-year-old before he can be trusted again.