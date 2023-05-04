Baez went 2-for-7 with a solo home run and three runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Baez's two games Wednesday were a good representation of his time in Detroit. He looked good in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with the home run, which was his first of the year, and all three runs scored. The shortstop then went 0-for-4 and left five runners on base in the nightcap. Baez is now batting .237 overall in 2023 and has been largely disappointing for fantasy managers dating back to last season, though he's shown flashes of promise.