Baez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Baez provided Detroit's offense on the afternoon, hitting his 12th home run of the season in the fourth inning with two runners on. While the veteran cooled down some after a strong start to the year, he still put together a bounceback campaign following a disastrous 2024. Baez wraps up his regular season with a .257/.282/.398 slash line across 126 games.