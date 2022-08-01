site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Javier Baez: Not part of Monday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Baez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Baez homered Sunday and tallied four hits over his last three games, but he will get a night off after committing two errors in Sunday's contest. Willi Castro will start at shortstop in Baez's place.
