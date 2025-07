Baez is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

He'll give way to the newly recalled Trey Sweeney at shortstop in the first game of the day, but expect Baez to rejoin the Detroit lineup for the nightcap. Baez had started at shortstop in four of the Tigers' previous five contests while going 2-for-14 with a double.