Baez (back) isn't in Sunday's starling lineup versus the Dodgers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez was lifted early from Saturday's extra-inning win due to a lower-back injury, and he won't start Sunday's final game before the All-Star break. In his place, Zack McKinstry is starting at shortstop and batting seventh. If Baez doesn't enter off the bench Sunday, he'll have until Detroit's next game -- Friday, July 19 -- to recover.