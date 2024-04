Baez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Relegated to the eighth spot in the lineup, Baez managed to contribute anyways, and he's been good over his last five games with a .350 batting average. The shortstop is still batting just .203 for the season, so he'll need more performances like the one he delivered Monday if he wants to get his overall numbers up to a more acceptable range.