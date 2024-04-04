Baez is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
Zach McKinstry will get the start at shortstop in place of Baez. Baez is just 3-for-16 with a 6:0 K:BB in the early going this season. He'll likely be back at shortstop for the second contest Thursday.
