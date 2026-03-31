site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-javier-baez-stepping-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Tigers' Javier Baez: Stepping out of lineup
•
1 min read
Baez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Baez will stay put in Detroit's dugout to begin Tuesday's festivities while Kevin McGonigle gets the nod at shortstop and Colt Keith starts at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read