Baez (back) won't be with the Tigers during their road trip that ends July 7 and will require an "extensive" rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez became eligible to return from the IL on June 19 but manager AJ Hinch noted Tuesday that the shortstop won't travel with Detroit during its 10-game road trip that kicks off Thursday. Even once Baez is cleared for game action, he'll need to make several appearances in the minors before being activated from the IL. Given the current timeline, Baez could be held out until the All-Star break in mid July.