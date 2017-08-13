Tigers' Jeff Ferrell: Bound for Detroit
The Tigers will purchase Ferrell's contract from Triple-A Toledo prior to Sunday's game against the Twins, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.
Detroit hasn't announced who will be sent out of the bullpen to make room for Ferrell, who had submitted a 2.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 51 strikeouts over 46.2 innings with Toledo on the season. The 26-year-old will likely be slated for duties in the middle innings early on before potential working his way into the Tigers' setup ranks.
