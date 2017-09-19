Ferrell, who was hit in the head by a line drive in Monday's game, underwent a CT scan which confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

This is excellent news for Ferrell, who is still unlikely to return anytime soon, but appears to have avoided an extremely serious injury. It's possible he will be in the concussion protocol for a while, and it would not be surprising if he did not return this season.