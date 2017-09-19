Tigers' Jeff Ferrell: Hit in head by line drive
Ferrell was forced to leave Monday's game after he was struck in the head by a line drive, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Ferrell was able to stay standing after taking the blow, somehow, but it would still be a surprise if he didn't suffer a concussion. The line drive off the bat of Ryon Healy had a 102.6 mph exit velocity, so it would be a shock if Ferrell was feeling well enough to make his next start. Expect the club to monitor Ferrell's status overnight and expect updates as the week progresses.
