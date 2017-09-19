Play

Ferrell was forced to leave Monday's game after he was struck in the head by a line drive, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Ferrell was able to stay standing after taking the blow, somehow, but it would still be a surprise if he didn't suffer a concussion. The line drive off the bat of Ryon Healy had a 102.6 mph exit velocity, so it would be a shock if Ferrell was feeling well enough to make his next start. Expect the club to monitor Ferrell's status overnight and expect updates as the week progresses.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast