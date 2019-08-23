Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
Candelario (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Candelario recorded multiple hits in three of his last four rehab games with Toledo and homered Thursday, but he had been in a bad way before landing on the IL (.156/.235/.234 in his last 20 games), so the Tigers will keep him down and have him work out the kinks until rosters expand. Dawel Lugo has been starting at third base for the big-league club.
