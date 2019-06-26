Candelario was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Dawel Lugo was sent to Triple-A following Tuesday's loss to the Rangers, opening up a spot on the roster for Candelario to rejoin the Tigers after a brief stay in the minors. The 25-year-old Candelario slashed .333/.364/.595 with two home runs and 11 RBI during his most recent stint with the Mud Hens (10 games). He'll look to carry that momentum back to the majors, where he's hitting just .179 with a .546 OPS through 42 games this season.

