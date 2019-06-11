Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Beginning rehab Wednesday
Candelario (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario has missed a week due to left shoulder inflammation. Give the brief length of his absence, it's possible he returns to Detroit when first eligible Friday against Cleveland.
