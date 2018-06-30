Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

It's his 12th homer of the year and fourth in June, but otherwise Candelario has endured a tough month at the plate, hitting .167 (15-for-90) through 26 games. Making contact has become an issue for the 26-year-old, as he's whiffed 32 times during that stretch, albeit with a solid 15 walks to balance them out. He'll need to start putting more balls in play to improve significantly on his .802 OPS in the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories