Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Belts 12th homer Friday
Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
It's his 12th homer of the year and fourth in June, but otherwise Candelario has endured a tough month at the plate, hitting .167 (15-for-90) through 26 games. Making contact has become an issue for the 26-year-old, as he's whiffed 32 times during that stretch, albeit with a solid 15 walks to balance them out. He'll need to start putting more balls in play to improve significantly on his .802 OPS in the second half.
