Candelario hit home runs in both ends of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, going a combined 5-for-6 with a walk, a double, two homers and five RBI.

After supplying the Tigers' only offense in the matinee with a two-run blast, Candelario kicked off a comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the nightcap with a sixth-inning solo shot. After the huge performance, the 26-year-old is now slashing .333/.389/.590 with seven homers and 28 RBI through 40 games.