Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Blasts leadoff home run in win
Candelario went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Indians.
Candelario got the game started on a good note for the Tigers, as he took Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin deep to leadoff the top of the first. The 24-year-old also doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh. Candelario is still batting just .228 this season, but his 19 home runs in 495 at-bats are encouraging and he could be primed for another step forward in his development in 2019.
