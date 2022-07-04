Candelario is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Candelario went 0-for-4 in the first game of Monday's twin bill, so he will open the second contest on the bench. Harold Castro will man the hot corner in Candelario's place.
