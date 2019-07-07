Candelario went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Candelario was demoted after laboring through the first two months of the season with a .546 OPS and two homers, but he's caught fire since rejoining the Tigers in late June and is 14-for-37 with four home runs and three doubles in 10 contests. The 25-year-old should continue to see regular opportunities now that he's rediscovered his swing after the trip to the minors.