Candelario went 4-for-4 with a walk, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

Candelario continues to heat up at the dish after a slow start to the season. Over the past four games, the 24-year-old has gone 9-for-17 (.529) with three homers -- his first three of the season -- and a triple, bumping his OPS from .619 to .897.