Candelario went 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 12-0 win over the White Sox.

Candelario was locked in, and he's now got his season line up to a strong .291/.384/.477. The 23-year-old seems to have displaced Nick Castellanos from third base, as the latter has been playing right field and DH lately. Candelario should have the inside track on third heading into 2018.