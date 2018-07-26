Candelario went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Candelario batted leadoff in this one with Leonys Martin getting a day off and he performed well. The 24-year-old has cooled off after a strong start to the year, as he's batting just .184 since the beginning of June, but he still figures prominently into the future plans for the rebuilding Tigers, so Candelario should continue to receive regular playing time the rest of this season.