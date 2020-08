Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Candelario has turned things around after starting the season by going 0-for-17 across his first five games. In six games since then, the Detroit third baseman has gone 10-for-22 with a home run, four runs scored and five RBI.