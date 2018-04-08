Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects two hits Saturday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's win over the White Sox.
The 24-year-old third baseman is still hitting just .226, but he does have hits in five straight games. The Tigers are in a rebuilding season, so they'll likely continue to give Candelario plenty of at-bats as the No. 2 hitter to see what they have in the youngster. Hitting in front of Miguel Cabrera could pay dividends at some point for Candelario and his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not making impact in two hole•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Could bat second•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Entrenched as starter at 3B•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Enters spring lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Escapes serious injury•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits game following collision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...