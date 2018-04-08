Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

The 24-year-old third baseman is still hitting just .226, but he does have hits in five straight games. The Tigers figure to be in a rebuilding season, so they'll likely continue to give Candelario plenty of at-bats as the No. 2 hitter to see what they have in the youngster. Hitting in front of Miguel Cabrera could pay dividends at some point for Candelario and his fantasy owners.