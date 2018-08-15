Candelario went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox, extending his hitting streak to three games.

While a three-game hitting streak isn't too much to write home about, it's good to see Candelario productive after a prolonged slump saw his average drop to .228 coming into Tuesday's game. In 12 games this month, the 24-year-old is batting a much more respectable .267.