Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects two more hits in loss
Candelario went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox, extending his hitting streak to three games.
While a three-game hitting streak isn't too much to write home about, it's good to see Candelario productive after a prolonged slump saw his average drop to .228 coming into Tuesday's game. In 12 games this month, the 24-year-old is batting a much more respectable .267.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice vs. White Sox•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores, drives in one in win•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sits atop batting order Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Homers, drives in three•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects two hits from leadoff spot Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start