Candelario went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over Cleveland.

Candelario was not one of the three Detroit players to go deep in the big win, but he was still productive at the plate. After a rough start to the season, he's now slashing .282/.325/.487 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored in 21 games. His .812 OPS would easily be a new career best if he can sustain it. Candelario should continue to play regularly at first base with C.J. Cron (knee) out for the rest of the season.