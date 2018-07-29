Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Day off Sunday
Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.
Candelario has started the last 13 games, so Sunday is a well-deserved day off. The 24-year-old is batting just .228 after posting a .283 mark in 38 games last year, which is not a surprising development for a young player going through his first full MLB season.
