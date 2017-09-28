Play

Candelario is out of the lineup Thursday while he recovers from a jammed wrist, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario should be considered day-to-day for the time being, as this appears to be a relatively minor setback. Andrew Romine will draw the assignment at third in his stead.

