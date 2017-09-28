Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dealing with wrist injury
Candelario is out of the lineup Thursday while he recovers from a jammed wrist, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario should be considered day-to-day for the time being, as this appears to be a relatively minor setback. Andrew Romine will draw the assignment at third in his stead.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Should return Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits with knee bruise•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...