Candelario went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning win over the Red Sox.

Candelario was having a fine game through nine innings but he made it memorable in the top of the 10th, when he launched a go-ahead, three-run home run to break a 3-3 tie. While the Tigers are batting just .202 as a team during their 9-22 start, Candelario has been much better, batting a team-high .284 with three home runs and 11 RBI. The counting stats aren't eye popping, but the 27-year-old at least looks like Detroit's most reliable offensive contributor this season.