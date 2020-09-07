Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

Minnesota starter Michael Pineda only allowed three hits across seven innings, but two of them were doubles into the left field corner by Candelario. The 26-year-old infielder is enjoying something of a breakout campaign in 2020, as he's now batting .313 with an .890 OPS to go along with four home runs, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored in 36 games.