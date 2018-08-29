Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in run in loss to Royals
Candelario went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.
Candelario now has hits in nine of his last 10 games, though he's recorded multiple hits in a game just once in the stretch, which explains his modest .250 batting average during the span. The rebuilding Tigers figure to keep using the 24-year-old in a leadoff role the rest of the season, which gives Candelario a little bit of fantasy value if he can keep stringing together hits.
