Candelario went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Candelario now has hits in nine of his last 10 games, though he's recorded multiple hits in a game just once in the stretch, which explains his modest .250 batting average during the span. The rebuilding Tigers figure to keep using the 24-year-old in a leadoff role the rest of the season, which gives Candelario a little bit of fantasy value if he can keep stringing together hits.