Candelario went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 11-2 victory versus the Rangers.

Candelario's sixth-inning two-run homer gave Detroit a 7-1 lead, and he added an RBI on a fielder's choice groundout in the ninth. The long ball was his first since July 26 -- a span of 25 games. Candelario knocked only four extra-base hits (all doubles) and batted a meager .160 during the power drought, so he's mostly fallen off the fantasy radar.