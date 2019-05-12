Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dropped from leadoff spot
Candelario will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario served as the Tigers' leadoff man for every game between April 23 and May 9, but he appears to have surrendered that gig after managing a weak .192/.323/.288 slash line over that stretch. He'll now hit in the bottom half of the lineup for his third start in a row as manager Ron Gardenhire experiments with Niko Goodrum atop the order.
