Candelario (knee) will play third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Candelario suffered a bruised left knee after colliding with Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman in a game Monday, but the 24-year-old presence in the lineup two days later suggests the Tigers were never too concerned about the injury. Look for Candelario to fill a full-time role at third base for the Tigers in 2018 after showing excellent plate discipline and burgeoning power during his time with the big club upon coming over from the Cubs in a trade-deadline deal last July.