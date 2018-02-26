Candelario suffered nothing worse than a bruised left knee after a collision in Monday's game against Baltimore, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario was removed from the game after colliding with Kevin Gausman. He stayed in the game to take his at-bat but was removed for a pinch runner after working a walk. He is considered day-to-day, so the injury should have little effect on his fantasy value.

