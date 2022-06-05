Candelario left Sunday's game against the Yankees with a left shoulder injury.
The team didn't offer any further details about the severity of the injury. Candelario dove to try to make a play on a linedrive early in the game and was replaced by Harold Castro. The Tigers have an off day Monday.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Steps out of lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits key home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not starting Monday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops third home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Records three hits in Game 1•